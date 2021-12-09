Arsenal vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December 2021 

Arsenal and Southampton will battle for three points in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways following their results last weekend. The hosts suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat away to Everton that saw Demarai Gray score a last-minute worldie to help the Toffees overturn a halftime deficit.

Southampton shared the spoils in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on home turf. Neal Maupay scored a last-gasp equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time to cancel out Armando Broja's first-half goal.

Arsenal's defeat left them in seventh spot on 23 points, four points behind the top four. Southampton sit in 16th spot, with 16 points garnered from 15 matches and are six points above the dropzone.

Arsenal vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 102 ocasions in the past and Arsenal have a better record in previous matches played. The capital side have 52 wins to their name while the Saints were victorious 22 times with 28 games ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette al scored to help Arsenal secure a 3-1 comeback victory away from home.

The Gunners have not lost a home league game to Southampton since November 1987, winning 18 and drawing eight.

Southampton are winless in their last four league games, despite having taken the lead in three of those.

The Saints have just one win in their last 12 Premier League away games, losing nine and drawing two.

Arsenal vs Southampton Prediction

Arsenal still have a shot at making the top four but getting a win here is imperative if they are to return to the UEFA Champions League after five years away. The Gunners have flattered to deceive in their last two games but will relish returning to the Emirates where they have impressed more than on their travels.

Southampton's poor record on the road further hands the edge to the capital side. Neither side has been impressive in attack this term and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Southampton

Arsenal vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win (The Gunners might be far from their best but they are still favorites against a poor Southampton side).

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six meetings between the two sides saw two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score NO (Southampton have scored just six goals on the road this season and might not trouble an Arsenal defense that has been solid at home).

Edited by Shardul Sant