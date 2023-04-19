Arsenal vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Arsenal vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Arsenal vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Southampton and have won 53 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 23 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their 23 matches at home against Southampton in the Premier League - the most any team has managed against another team in the competition.

Southampton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and are one of only three teams that remain unbeaten against the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 27 matches at home against Southampton in the league - they have a better record in this regard only against Fulham in the competition.

This is the first meeting between Arsenal and Southampton in the Premier League on a Friday - the Gunners have defeated the Saints on the other six days of the week in the competition.

Arsenal vs Southampton Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form in recent weeks and remain the frontrunners in the Premier League title race. The Gunners have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

Southampton have troubled Arsenal in the past but have a particularly poor record at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Southampton

Arsenal vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes