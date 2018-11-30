×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur derby

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Nov 2018, 21:40 IST

This will be Unai Emery's first North London Derby
This will be Unai Emery's first North London Derby

It's always a feisty affair when Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns. Irrespective of the points table, this rivalry - popularly called the North London derby - always delivers thrills and spills.

The Gunners have a better record, but the Spurs have given a good account of themselves in recent times. 

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been criticized quite often this season because of their performances. It is believed that the Spurs have not been at their fluent best and have been made to grind out results instead. On top of that, the confusion surrounding White Hart Lane has also affected their performances somewhat.

However, last week against Chelsea, Tottenham came up with one of the best performances of the season, ending the Blues' unbeaten run in the process.

On the other hand, Arsenal under Unai Emery are in the transition phase, but they have still performed beyond expectations. They are currently on a streak of 11 consecutive games unbeaten in the league, with a chance to make it 12 in a row against the Spurs this weekend.

Both of Arsenal's strikers are in exceptional form, with Mesut Ozil providing the much-needed creativity in the midfield. The defense is still a worry for the manager, but they are more than capable of covering up for that with goals at the other end. 

So often in the big games, it is the mini battles that decide the course of the game. With both sides having quality players in their ranks, here are three contests which could determine the outcome of the match.

#3 Aubameyang/Lacazette vs Alderweireld/Vertonghen

Lacazette and Aubameyang have formed a formidable partnership up front.
Lacazette and Aubameyang have formed a formidable partnership up front.

Gabonese international Aubameyang is the joint top scorer in the league along with Sergio Aguero. His pace and finishing are at par with the best strikers in the world.

However, Lacazette is coming off an injury, and is still expected to be thrown straight into the first team.

Before the international break, both Aubameyang and Lacazette tore defenses apart with their one-touch play and superb finishing. They are one of the deadliest strike partnerships in the Premier League at the moment.

Mauricio Pochettino would have his two reliable warriors, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, to negate the threat that the Arsenal center forwards possess. The Belgian defensive pair are regarded as one of the best in the world, but would have to prove their worth once more against the free-flowing Arsenal side.

Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mauricio Pochettino Unai Emery
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
