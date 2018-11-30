×
Arsenal vs Tottenham: 5 factors that could decide the game

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
570   //    30 Nov 2018, 16:08 IST

The North London Derby: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham
The North London Derby: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham


This Sunday afternoon (7:30 PM, IST), the Emirates Stadium will host the North London Derby. Tottenham Hotspurs who are in a brilliant run of form, winning all 6 of their last 6 games in all competitions will go up against a rejuvenated Arsenal side under Unai Emery. At this moment, both teams are separated by only three points in the table.

Tottenham is currently 3rd with 30 points and Arsenal are 5th with 27 points. It is expected to be a goal fest at the Emirates. The ball has found the back of the net a total of 34 times in Premier League history, which is more than any other fixture. Another thing at the back of Emery's mind would be Arsenal's dismal performances against Spurs as of late.

In the last eight meetings, Arsenal has won only once against Spurs in the Premier League. (D4, L3).But as a fact of the matter, that one win came last year at the Emirates Stadium. Spurs have other things to worry about, the hostile crowd being the least of it.

In their last 25 Premier League matches, Arsenal has lost only once to Spurs at home, back in 2010. Spurs don't seem to get a clean sheet against Arsenal at the Emirates. They have conceded in the last 22 games at the Emirates, their last clean sheet coming back in 1998.

With a lot of interesting facts, there are interesting things to watch out for on Sunday. Here are 5 factors which could be the decider in the game.

#5 Will Emery start with a three-man defense?


In their last Premier League game, Arsenal started with a three-man defense with Sokratis in the middle. Mustafi and Rob Holding took their positions on either side of the Greek. Arsenal has played the majority of their games with a four-man defense.

In the four-man defense, Bellerin and Monreal used to take up the role of full-backs. When Emery plays a three-man defense, he could move Bellerin up the pitch where he has been effective, bagging four assists. Spurs are a team who attack a lot through the middle. Eriksen and Kane attack a lot through the middle areas.

Stats back this up. Spurs are very balanced when it comes to passage of play. Their build-up play is distributed with an even number of touches in all directions, almost 30% in left, right, and middle. In comparison to other teams who attack a lot through the wings, Spurs' players build up in the middle. They don't have the pace that threatens the wings which keep them attacking centralized.

On the other hand, 76% of Arsenal attacks are based on the wings. If a three-man defense is played, Bellerin could worry less about defensive duties and use his blistering speed in the final third. A three-man defense could do no harm to Arsenal, they have more attacking prowess and defensive solidity in the middle.

Let us wait and watch what happens.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mauricio Pochettino Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
