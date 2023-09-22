Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: 3 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2023-24

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will play host to Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday, September 24.

Finishing strong and starting the fresh season on a proper streak are phrases to best exemplify Arsenal's performance this new season. They have secured 13 points from five league games so far with four wins and one draw. As a result, they presently occupy the fourth spot in the standings.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are currently enjoying their best beginning to the Premier League campaign since 1965. They have also registered 13 points from five league games and are ranked second in the league standings.

From the preview above, we can perceive that both teams are currently in fine form and that the upcoming clash will definitely be one to look out for.

Hence, this article will look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of the encounter between Arsenal and Tottenham:

#3 James Maddison vs Declan Rice

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

One midfielder who has had a bright start this season is James Maddison. It can be stated that he has transformed the dynamics of the attacking aspect of Tottenham Hotspur's midfield. His intuition and creative proficiency have been evident as he has scored two goals and registered two assists in five league games.

Maddison joined Spurs from Leicester City for £40 million in the summer. It can be said that he's presently living up to his monetary valuation. His vision to create chances in the final third is what makes him a player to watch out for in this clash.

Now, this is where Declan Rice comes into the fray as his ability to weaken the passing line of the opposition is remarkable. Similarly, he has a great ability to bring stability to Arsenal's midfield since arriving from West Ham United for £105 million in the summer.

Rice's primary task will be to stop Maddison from operating freely as this could be effective in weakening Tottenham's attack.

#2 Bukayo Saka vs Destiny Udogie

Arsenal FC - Bukayo Saka is ready to face Tottenham Hotspur

A very sharp and clinical winger could be said as a perfect description of Bukayo Saka's performance in recent months. In the league this season, Saka has netted two goals, and registered two assists as well.

Allowing Saka to navigate from the flank to the opposition's penalty box could prove to be deadly as his vision to find the back of the net is outstanding. He's productive on the wings as he could create opportunities for his teammates in attack.

On that note, Destiny Udogie will have to be defensively vigilant if he hopes to quell Saka in this clash. The Spurs man has done well so far but facing the Arsenal man will be his biggest challenge yet.

#1 Son Heung-min vs Ben White

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

In the aftermath of the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, Son has amped up to be a sufficient leader in attack. He has netted three goals in five league games this season.

Son's healthy form makes him one of the players whom Asenal's defense will want to keep an eye on. The South Korean could feature as a left-winger in this encounter with Richarlison up front. Hence, Ben White will have his work cut out against Son.

However, when we intend to evaluate based on experience, White is right up there, and his defensive perception is excellent as well. It remains to be seen if he would keep Son under wraps.