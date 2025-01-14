Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another edition of the North London derby this week as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup after a defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have struggled in recent months. The away side eased past Tamworth by a 3-0 scoreline over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 83 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 61 victories.

Arsenal have won six of their last eight matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and will be looking to secure three consecutive victories against them for the first time since 1989.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last 31 matches away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 scoreline in 2010.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in the Premier League and are the only team without a home defeat in the competition so far this season.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive under Mikel Arteta this season but remain six points behind in Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Martin Odegaard has been impressive for the Gunners since his return from injury and will need to play a pivotal role on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur have been shockingly poor this season and cannot afford another debacle this week. Arsenal are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

