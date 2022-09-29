Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Premier League features another edition of the North London derby this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Gunners eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate under Antonio Conte this season. The away side thrashed Leicester City 6-2 last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 84 out of the 205 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spurs' 67 victories.

Arsenal have won their last two Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium - they previously secured three such victories in a row in 2013.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost two of their last three Premier League matches against Arsenal - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 13 games preceding this run.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 29 home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Spurs at the Emirates.

Tottenham Hotspur have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last 10 matches against Arsenal in all competitions.

This is the first Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur with one of the two teams at the top of the league table since 2007.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Arsenal have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta and have assembled a young squad this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have stepped up so far and will face a formidable test on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Next up: the North London Derby Next up: the North London Derby ✊ https://t.co/q0YVwButp9

Tottenham Hotspur have been a robust outfit under Antonio Conte and are well-placed to finish in the top four this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Arsenal @Arsenal



London Colney Working for the weekendLondon Colney Working for the weekend 👊📍London Colney https://t.co/7dusfwXEPx

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far