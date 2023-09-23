Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The North London outfit edged Sheffield United to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Gunners eased past PSV Eindhoven by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 86 out of the 207 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 67 victories.

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last 30 matches away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League and are winless in their last 12 such games since a 3-2 victory in 2010.

Arsenal are looking to win three league matches on the trot against Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since a run of five victories between 1987 and 1989.

Arsenal have scored a total of 63 goals in home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - they have a better record of this type only against Everton.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form over the past year and have shown steady improvement under Mikel Arteta. Bukayo Saka has come into his own for the Gunners and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur have looked promising under Ange Postecoglou but will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes