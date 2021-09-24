Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th September 2021

The Premier League features another exciting edition of the famed North London Derby this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal are in the middle of a difficult transition at the moment and will need to put in a massive effort to secure European qualification this season. The Gunners are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Tottenham Hostpur, on the other hand, have endured a slump after a strong start to their season and will need to bounce back this weekend. The Spurs were schooled by Chelsea in their previous league game and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have the edge when it comes to the historical head-to-head record and have won 78 out of 189 North London Derby games, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 60 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane is the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the fixture, with 11 goals to his name.

The Spurs have a poor record at the Emirates Stadium, however, and have won only one of the last 28 away games against Arsenal.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against Tottenham Hotspur and has scored in all of his last three North London Derbies.

Arsenal have started 26 different players in the Premier League so far this season, and have fielded 16 different lineups in only five matches this season.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Arsenal have improved in recent weeks and have settled on a robust defensive line-up in the Premier League. The Gunners still have several issues to address under Mikel Arteta and will face a formidable litmus test this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded six goals in their last two Premier League matches and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Both teams are works in progress at the moment and are set to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Harry Kane to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Arsenal to win by a two-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi