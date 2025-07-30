Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July 2025

Club football returns to the fold with a clash between two North London giants this week as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an intriguing pre-season encounter at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to put on a show this week.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal finished in second place in the Premier League standings last season and have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta in recent years. The Gunners edged Newcastle United to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, finished in 17th place in the league table last season and have struggled over the past year. The North London side played out a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Luton Town this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record in the North London Derby and have won 84 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 61 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in each of their last two games on their pre-season tour, with their previous victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Reading last week.

Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their last six matches against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions and have won their last three such games, with their previous defeat comingby a 3-0 margin in a Premier League encounter in 2022.

Arsenal conceded only 34 goals in their 38 games in the Premier League last season and had the best defensive record in the competition.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form over the past year and wil look to make the most of their preparations ahead of the new season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have played pivotal roles for the Gunners and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the midst of a transition and have a point to prove on Thursday. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

