Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League 2019-20, Spurs Predicted Lineup, Injury news, Suspensions list and more

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 230 // 31 Aug 2019, 08:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur- this Sunday at Emirates Stadium

After enduring their first defeat of the Premier League 2019-20 season last weekend, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back and get back on track this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium as Unai Emery's team will host their arch-rivals.

While Tottenham have failed to secure a victory in their last two matches, Arsenal were destroyed by Liverpool last weekend. Having won two out of three Premier League matches so far, Arsenal are third in the points table. On the other hand, as a result of dropping five points so far, Mauricio Pochettino's side are seventh in the league.

Although Unai Emery is expected to miss a number of first-team stars due to some injury concerns, the situation at Spurs is even worse. Injuries have forced Mauricio Pochettino's men to find themselves in a miserable state. Without any further ado, let's take a look at the Lilywhites' team news.

Team news

Kyle Walker-Peters received an injury against Newcastle United last weekend

It's going to be a tough job for Mauricio Pochettino to select the starting eleven for the weekend's mega-fixture. With the number of absentees in the squad, the Argentinian manager could be worried heading into this weekend's fixture.

Kyle Walker-Peters, who sustained a hamstring strain against Newcastle United last weekend, has been ruled out of the North London Derby. Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Juan Foyth are working hard to regain full fitness and are still unavailable for selection against Arsenal. Meanwhile, there is no suspension for the Argentine boss to think about.

Suspensions: None

Injuries/Absentees: Kyle Walker-Peters (Hamstring), Eric Dier (Hip), Tanguy Ndombele (Thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (Hamstring), Juan Foyth (Ankle), Dele Alli (Doubt).

Predicted line-up:

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Rose, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Sissoko; Winks, Eriksen; Lamela, Moura, Son, Kane (C).

Spurs' predicted line-up vs Arsenal