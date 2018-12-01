Arsenal vs Tottenham: Match preview and predicted lineups | Premier League 2018-19

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 197 // 01 Dec 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The marquee clash of the weekend is here- North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham get ready for a bout in the boxing ring that is the Emirates on Sunday. Unai Emery's men are unbeaten for eighteen games in all competitions combined and Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs look ready and willing to overturn that record.

Arsenal, being the home team, look to be a bit tipped to go for the win but there's no taking Tottenham Hotspur lightly. The Gunners will jump up to 30 points if they beat Spurs but the latter won't be taking the blows too easily either since they are looking to climb to the top spots in the Premier League.

Arsenal's unbeaten run will be truly tested on Sunday

Arsenal are enjoying a solid run

Arsenal's eighteen-match unbeaten run will be truly tested on Sunday when they take on Tottenham in the Premier League. Their shaky defence has led to Unai Emery having some concerns but with his new-found approach of playing with a five-man defence, perhaps that problem is sorted out now.

Alexandre Lacazette is a doubtful starter for the North London derby after injuring his ankle as are Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck. Leading the Gunners in the attacking third will be Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been in fine touch this season. Backing him up in midfield will be Alex Iwobi.

Armenian attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan looked out of sorts in the game against Bournemouth last week and he may be rested to make way for Mesut Ozil. Defensive midfielders Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka have been terrific.

Predicted lineup:

Leno - Kolasinac, Holding, Mustafi, Sokratis, Bellerin - Torreira, Xhaka - Ozil, Iwobi - Aubameyang.

Spurs can break through the shaky Arsenal defence

Tottenham Hotspur enter the game after a huge win against Inter in the UCL

Tottenham are in fantastic form and sit at third position in the league table currently with 30 points. They will miss the services of Kieran Trippier, Erik Lamela and Moussa Dembele, who are all out injured.

The onus will be on Harry Kane to score goals and provide Spurs with an early breakthrough, and given Arsenal's defending woes, the England captain will be surely licking his lips. Backing him in attacking midfield will be Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and an in-form Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham's defence looks solid and strong enough to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a renowned tap-in specialist, any shots at goal. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have done a great job as has youngster Juan Foyth.

Predicted lineup:

Lloris - Davies, Vertonghen, Foyth, Aurier - Sissoko, Dier - Son, Alli, Eriksen - Kane.