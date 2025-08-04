Arsenal vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

Arsenal resume their pre-season tour with another club friendly this week as they lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an intriguing encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Villarreal Preview
Villarreal finished in fifth place in the La Liga standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Arsenal vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a slight edge over Villarreal on the European front and have won two out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's one victory.
- Arsenal have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 3-2 margin against Newcastle United last month.
- Villarreal are winless in their four matches on their pre-season tour so far and have failed to keep a clean sheet in these games, but have lost only one of these matches - their only defeat came by a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon last month.
- After remaining unbeaten in their first four matches against Villarreal in all competitions, Arsenal have been winless in their last two such games and have lost one of these matches.
Arsenal vs Villarreal Prediction
Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past year but will look to add a trophy to their cabinet next season. The Gunners are playing at home on Wednesday and have a point to prove going into this game.
Villarreal can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Villarreal
Arsenal vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes