Arsenal vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2021

Arsenal and Watford will battle for three points in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates on Sunday.

This matchday 11 fixture will pit sixth against 16th on the table, with the Gunners currently three points behind the top four. Meanwhile Watford are three points clear of the dropzone.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Leicester City. Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel scored first-half goals to guide the capital side to all three points in the East Midlands.

Watford suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on home turf. Che Adams' goal after 20 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Arsenal vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 33rd fixture between the two sides and their historical record against one another is closer than would have been expected. Watford have 12 wins to their name while Arsenal were victorious in 18 previous matches, with two games ending in a draw.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in July 2020 when Pierre-Emerick Auameyang's brace inspired Arsenal to a 4-2 home win on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

The hosts are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with eight games in this sequence ending in victory.

Watford have managed just one win in their last six matches in all competitions and have not found the back of the net in six of their 10 league matches this term.

Arsenal's recent ascent has been made possible by a rejuvenated defense that has kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal are unbeaten in six consecutive games against Watford, winning five.

Arsenal vs Watford Prediction

Arsenal's poor start to the campaign looks like a distant memory and the London outfit have been one of the form teams in the league over the last few weeks.

Watford, for their part, have been steady since their return to the top-flight after a year away. However, a combination of results last weekend means they are now looking over their shoulders.

Arsenal's defensive solidity could see Aaron Ramsdale relatively untested between the sticks for the hosts. We are backing Mikel Arteta's side to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Watford

Arsenal vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Arsenal to win (The hosts are on a strong run of form and should have too much firepower for Watford).

Tip 2: Arsenal to be winning at halftime - YES (The Gunners have led at the break in each of their last four league wins, as well as their last three meetings with Watford).

Tip 3: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime - YES (The 32-year-old is in form at the moment and has scored first-half doubles in each of his last two meetings with Watford).

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No (Watford have failed to score in each of their last six Premier League defeats).

Tip 5: Over 8.5 corners - YES (Arsenal have the second-highest average corners in the league this season).

