Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Arsenal play host to West Ham in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.

Ad

Arsenal are currently in 2nd place in the table and could end the weekend on top depending on how other results go.

West Ham, meanwhile, picked up their first point under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, but remain in 19th place right now.

So can West Ham pull off an upset here, or will Arsenal show off their title credentials further?

Arsenal vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these two London sides met, West Ham stunned Arsenal by winning 0-1 at the Emirates thanks to a goal from Jarrod Bowen. The Hammers have actually won their last two visits to the Emirates, but prior to that, had lost their last four trips there.

Arsenal's last-gasp win at Newcastle last weekend was probably the biggest victory of the season to date for Mikel Arteta's side. Not only did they come from behind, but they did so against a team with an excellent home record against the Gunners in recent years.

West Ham picked up just their fourth point of the season on Monday by drawing with Everton. It was an encouraging performance for new boss Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter on Saturday after the latter oversaw four losses in five Premier League matches.

West Ham fans might be buoyed when they learn that the last time Nuno took over a club during a season - Nottingham Forest in the 2023-24 campaign - he won two of his first three matches, the wins coming over Newcastle and Manchester United.

Remarkably, Gabriel's goal for Arsenal last weekend was the Gunners' 36th from a corner since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, meaning they have 15 more goals from corners than any other side during this period.

Ad

Trending

Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction

While fans should expect some kind of "new manager bounce" for West Ham under Nuno, it's hard to see them coming away with anything from this game.

The Hammers have troubled Arsenal at the Emirates in recent seasons, but their confidence still feels fragile right now while the hosts will be flying after their win over Newcastle and their midweek Champions League victory over Olympiacos.

Ad

Nuno may be able to tighten up West Ham's defence a little, but we should still expect a comfortable Arsenal win here.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win.

Tip 2: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Arsenal have only conceded three goals in their opening six matches this season).

Tip 3: Arsenal to score from a set-piece - Yes (Arsenal have become set-piece masters and have scored 36 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More