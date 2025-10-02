Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Arsenal play host to West Ham in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.
Arsenal are currently in 2nd place in the table and could end the weekend on top depending on how other results go.
West Ham, meanwhile, picked up their first point under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, but remain in 19th place right now.
So can West Ham pull off an upset here, or will Arsenal show off their title credentials further?
Arsenal vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The last time these two London sides met, West Ham stunned Arsenal by winning 0-1 at the Emirates thanks to a goal from Jarrod Bowen. The Hammers have actually won their last two visits to the Emirates, but prior to that, had lost their last four trips there.
- Arsenal's last-gasp win at Newcastle last weekend was probably the biggest victory of the season to date for Mikel Arteta's side. Not only did they come from behind, but they did so against a team with an excellent home record against the Gunners in recent years.
- West Ham picked up just their fourth point of the season on Monday by drawing with Everton. It was an encouraging performance for new boss Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter on Saturday after the latter oversaw four losses in five Premier League matches.
- West Ham fans might be buoyed when they learn that the last time Nuno took over a club during a season - Nottingham Forest in the 2023-24 campaign - he won two of his first three matches, the wins coming over Newcastle and Manchester United.
- Remarkably, Gabriel's goal for Arsenal last weekend was the Gunners' 36th from a corner since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, meaning they have 15 more goals from corners than any other side during this period.
Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction
While fans should expect some kind of "new manager bounce" for West Ham under Nuno, it's hard to see them coming away with anything from this game.
The Hammers have troubled Arsenal at the Emirates in recent seasons, but their confidence still feels fragile right now while the hosts will be flying after their win over Newcastle and their midweek Champions League victory over Olympiacos.
Nuno may be able to tighten up West Ham's defence a little, but we should still expect a comfortable Arsenal win here.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham
Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win.
Tip 2: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Arsenal have only conceded three goals in their opening six matches this season).
Tip 3: Arsenal to score from a set-piece - Yes (Arsenal have become set-piece masters and have scored 36 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season).