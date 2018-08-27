Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal VS West Ham: Unai Emery's First Win

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
171   //    27 Aug 2018, 11:35 IST

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

It isn't news that Unai Emery has made all substitutions before the 75th minute of every game he has managed since this season took off. All Arsenal fans can remember, at this point, were the countless occasions when Arsene Wenger didn't make a single substitution before the 75th minute. Some pundits have even gone as far as saying the Emirates Stadium must feel more refreshing because of Arsenal's forward-thinking and flexible new manager.

During the West Ham match, Unai Emery's tactical substitutions had a noticeable impact on the game as a whole. While Lacazette came in for Alex Iwobi in the 46th minute to disrupt the West Ham defence consistently, Lucas Torreira took over from Guendouzi before the hour and brought stamina, work rate, and energy to the midfield. Aubameyang was substituted for Danny Welbeck, who scored the third Arsenal goal with 92 minutes on the clock.

During his press conference after the match, Emery highlighted the clear impact of his tactical substitutions, and the importance of every single player in the team, rather than just the starting eleven.

In his press conference, Emery stated:

We need every player. The first 11 is very important but the players [that come into] the match are very important also, for each match. They can play five minutes, 10 minutes, 30 minutes or 45 minutes. We need this. T
oday in the situation, it made a difference. Laca, Lucas and Welbeck are three very important players. They go onto the pitch and help the team. That’s why I am very happy and we need all the players.

I remember saying that Unai Emery could have a crowd of easily swayed Gunners fans on his neck if Arsenal didn't take all three points from this West Ham game. Rather than discussing Arsenal's many failures, it's great, for a change, to talk about a strong win in which Arsenal dominated possession, worked at the final third consistently and came back from one goal down to win.

Let's hope their fortunes aren't too short-lived.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal West Ham United Danny Welbeck Alexandre Lacazette
Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
4 Things we learned from Emery’s first Arsenal win
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against West Ham
RELATED STORY
4 Things Arsenal Must Do to Defeat West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v West Ham has all the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Hits...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Arsenal could line up against...
RELATED STORY
Alexandre Lacazette reveals the things he needs to do to...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Two new signings to be announced...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us