Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th December 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as Arsenal lock horns with David Moyes' impressive West Ham United outfit at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Hammers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Burnley in their previous game and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Gunners eased past Southampton by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against West Ham United and have won 69 out of 144 games played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 35 victories.

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against West Ham United and suffered their last defeat against the Hammers in 2015.

West Ham United have managed only two victories in their last 26 Premier League matches against Arsenal.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last eight midweek games in the Premier League and will look to extend the streak on Wednesday.

Arsenal have lost two of their four London derbies in the Premier League this season and have a point to prove against West Ham United.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have suffered defeat in only one of their 22 Premier League games played on a Wednesday.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive so far this season but are in the midst of a discernible captaincy crisis at the moment. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang excluded from this game, the onus will be on the likes of Lacazette, Saka, and Martinelli to shoulder the goalscoring burden in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks and will need to step up to keep their place in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 West Ham United

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Michail Antonio to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Arsenal to score first: YES

