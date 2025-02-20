Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Gunners eased past Leicester City by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 74 out of the 152 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 41 victories.

Arsenal have won a total of 37 matches against West Ham United in the Premier League - they have secured more victories only against Everton in the history of the competition.

West Ham United won this exact fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and have not won consecutive away games against Arsenal in the Premier League since the 2006-07 season.

Arsenal have scored at least five goals in each of their last two matches against West Ham United in the Premier League and could become only the second team after Liverpool to achieve the feat in three consecutive games against a single opponent in the competition.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction

Arsenal have a formidable squad at their disposal and have plenty of work to do to catch up with Liverpool in the title race. With Bukayo Saka injured at the moment, the likes of Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

West Ham United have struggled to make their mark this season and will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

