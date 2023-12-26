Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side stunned Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 72 out of the 149 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 36 victories.

Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 matches at home against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline in 2015.

After a run of three consecutive Premier League victories against Arsenal in 2007, West Ham United have won only two of their last 30 such matches in the competition.

West Ham United have lost a total of 35 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - the most defeats they have suffered against a single opponent in the competition.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 home London derbies in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction

Arsenal have an impeccable squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. The likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

West Ham United have come into their own under David Moyes and have pulled off a few upsets this season. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and we expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes