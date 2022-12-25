Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Leaders Arsenal will entertain local rivals West Ham United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Monday (December 26).

The Gunners have won their last three games without scoring. They're coming off a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to Martin Odegaard's brace, Arsenal are atop the Premier League with 37 points after 14 games, five points clear of holders Manchester City in second.

West Ham, meanwhile, have lost their last three games, not scoring in two, and are coming off a 2-0 home defeat to Leicester City. They are 16th in the standings with 14 points, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two London-based rivals have locked horns 146 times across competitions. The Gunners lead 71-35.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six games against the visitors, winning five.

West Ham's only win against the Gunners in their last 14 meetings came at home in the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal have won their last seven home games against West Ham across competitions.

The hosts have won seven of their last eight league games, while West Ham have lost their last three.

The Gunners have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 11 goals in 14 games.

No team has more league wins than Arsenal (12), whole no team has suffered more defeats than West Ham (9) this season.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction

Arsenal have a 100% home record in the Premier League, scoring 19 goals in six games and conceding just seven. The Hammers, meanwhile, have just one league win on their travels, losing four of their last five.

West Ham have struggled this season, and given their poor recent record against the hosts, a Gunners win could ensue.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Martin Odegaard to score any time - Yes

