Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips- 24th February 2022

Arsenal are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday in the English Premier League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Thomas Frank's Brentford in the English Premier League. Second-half goals from young forwards Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka ensured victory for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. A late second-half goal from Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard proved to be a mere consolation for Brentford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, beat Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City 2-1 in the league. Goals from Portugal internationals Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence sealed the deal for Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers. Winger Ademola Lookman scored the goal for Leicester City.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage, having won seven games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three games, while the other three have ended in draws.

Arsenal have benefitted from the form of two Hale End academy graduates this season. Emile Smith Rowe has scored nine goals and two assists in the league, while Bukayo Saka has registered 11 goal contributions.

Despite such form, the lack of a prolific no.9 could affect Arsenal. Having let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners will now rely on Alexandre Lacazette to lead the line. The France international is a good player, but has only scored three league goals this season. Gabriel Martinelli could be another option.

Wolverhampton Wanderers let go of dynamic winger Adama Traore in January to Barcelona. The likes of Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence will have to step up. Hwang, in particular, enjoyed a good start to the season, and has four league goals.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Arsenal are 6th in the league, and it has become evident that progress has been made under Mikel Arteta's management this season. After a string of inconsistent performances last season raised questions about Arteta's suitability to the role, Arsenal have produced some good performances this season.

The Gunners would clearly prefer to play European football next season, but their decision not to sign a goalscorer in January could hurt them. Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic was heavily linked before his move to Juventus, while Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak were mooted as options. None came to materialise.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been one of the better teams in the league this season. Manager Bruno Lage has done an excellent job at the helm, with Wolves currently 7th in the league, two points behind Arsenal.

A close match is on the cards, but Arsenal could just edge past Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

