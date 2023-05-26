Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Everton last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 61 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 32 victories.

After a run of only two victories in eight matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Arsenal have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost only one of their last five games away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League but did lose this exact fixture last season.

Arsenal have won their final league game in each of their last 11 seasons in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last 17 such matches.

Arsenal have won their final league game of the season on 21 occasions in the Premier League - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Arsenal have stuttered in recent weeks and have largely failed to show up at the business end of their campaign. The Gunners remain a work in progress and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent this season. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

