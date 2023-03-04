Arsenal willing to sell six players including Emile Smith Rowe in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are putting in the work to strengthen their squad for next season, with the ultimate goal of keeping pace with the European juggernauts. However, the Gunners are not only focused on bringing in new players, but also on closing several sales to free up funds for big-name signings.

According to reports from Calcio Mercato (via Fichajes), the Gunners are eyeing up six potential departures in the summer transfer market. Let's take a closer look at who could be on their way out.

First up is Kieran Tierney. The Scottish left-back has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, with the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and with Takehiro Tomiyasu converting to the left-back role. Injuries have also hindered his progress, making his departure almost certain.

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is next on the list. While he was a long-term bet for the Gunners, his performances have failed to impress. This has left the club with little choice but to sell him.

Portuguese right-back Nuno Tavares is also on the chopping block. Despite performing well at Olympique de Marseille, he is not part of Arteta's plans and presents an opportunity for Arsenal to make a tidy sum of money.

Arsenal now face decisions on the futures of Emile Smith Rowe and Balogun. Balogun unlikely to stay as 3rd choice striker. Arsenal to also decide if they want to extend Xhaka contract

Young English striker Folarin Balogun has been catching the eye with his performances at Stade Reims. While he's not currently a part of Arenal's squad, his impressive record of 16 goals in 26 games is drawing interest from several top teams in Europe, and the Gunners will look to cash in on him.

Emile Smith Rowe was once touted as one of Arsenal's brightest prospects but has since lost his place in the rotation to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The club now sees him as a valuable asset to cash in on, given his high value in the Premier League.

Finally, Granit Xhaka is a key player in Arteta's starting eleven, but his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The club's intention is to bring in a new midfielder, making Xhaka a candidate for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave William Saliba a chance to prove himself

William Saliba's highly anticipated Premier League debut came after a long and arduous wait of three years, following his massive £27 million transfer in 2019. There were doubts in the minds of many whether Saliba would ever get a chance to showcase his talents under Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta who had been circumspect about the youngster.

However, the defender's remarkable performances at the renowned Stade Velodrome generated clamor from fans for his inclusion in the pre-season lineup. It was only then that Arteta finally conceded and granted Saliba his long-awaited opportunity to prove his worth in the highly competitive Premier League.

Speaking to the press, Arteta said (via Mirror):

“I was 100 percent sure that I was going to have a lot of pressure externally to give him the opportunity. Then it was the perfect storm and a beautiful relationship started to build.”

