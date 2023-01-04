Arsenal to win the Premier League and 2 more bold predictions for 2023

The year 2023 will bring with it an abundance of footballing action to look forward to. With the World Cup done and dusted, the focus will once again shift to club football, with the business end of the season approaching in the coming months.

While football is unpredictable, there are times when certain conclusions can be drawn by assessing the events that have unraveled so far.

Take Premier League leaders Arsenal, for example. The Gunners winning their maiden league title since 2004 might have seemed like wishful thinking not too long ago, but it is an increasingly likely possibility with each game.

Although the title race is far from over, Mikel Arteta’s side have shown the very qualities required to be crowned champions.

Here, we take a look at three such bold predictions that could come to pass in 2023:

#1 Erling Haaland to score at least 40 Premier League goals

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been a menace for defenders in his first season in the English top flight. The 22-year old joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has set the league on fire with his goals.

The Norwegian forward has shattered multiple golascoing records in the Premier League and keeps re-writing the history books after each game. Haaland has scored 21 goals in 15 league matches so far this term, averaging 1.4 goals per game.

If he continues scoring at this ratio, he will score at least 40 league goals by the end of the season. This will see him shatter the record for most Premier League goals in a single season (32).

#2 Lionel Messi to win his 8th Ballon dÓr

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Ballon dÓr is the most prestigious individual accolade in football and the race for the 2023 edition is up and running.

Previously, the award was presented to the best players over a 12-month period (January - December). However, since 2022 it has been reviewed and is now based on performances from the previous season.

Also, individual performances rather than collective achievements are now one of the major yardsticks for determining the winner.

Judging by these criteria in the current campaign, Argentine star Lionel Messi is currently leading the race for the award. The 35-year-old recently won the FIFA World Cup and was named the best player in the tournament.

Samir Atta @samiratta03

Messi is back to PSG to pick up where he left off. He can win his



5th Champions League

8th Ballon Dor

2nd ligue 1 in 2 years

and then become the player with most trophies in history.



A glorious 2023 is waiting After winning the WC,Messi is back to PSG to pick up where he left off. He can win his5th Champions League8th Ballon Dor2nd ligue 1 in 2 yearsand then become the player with most trophies in history.A glorious 2023 is waiting After winning the WC,Messi is back to PSG to pick up where he left off. He can win his 5th Champions League🏆8th Ballon Dor🏆2nd ligue 1 in 2 years🏆and then become the player with most trophies in history.A glorious 2023 is waiting🐐 https://t.co/6VwQIfvndo

Messi played a huge role in Argentina's triumph in Qatar. He registered seven goals and three assists and was arguably the most outstanding player in the tournament.

He has also been in brilliant form at club level. Prior to the World Cup, the seven time Ballon dÓr winner had scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 apperances across competitions.

If he can propel Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions league as well as Ligue 1 in 2023, there is a high possibility of Messi cliching the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time.

#1 Arsenal to be crowned 2022-23 Premier League champions

Arsenal can win the Premier League in 2023

When the 2022-23 season kicked off and Arsenal won five consecutive fixtures, many called it a fluke. They then suffered their first loss of the season to Manchester United and their ability to maintain consistency was questioned again.

However, the Gunners have gone ahead and proved that they are real contenders for the 2023 Premier League title. Arsenal have maintained their lead at the top of the table with an 11-match unbeaten run since losing to United in September 2022.

Sports Radio Brila FM @Brilafm889



Top of the League at Christmas and into the New Year. Arsenal are inching closer to their first league title in years. Back from the brink of defeat, The Gunners have roared back into life and proven once again why they are the Best Team in the #PremierLeague so far.Topof the League at Christmasand into the New Year. Arsenal are inching closer to their first league title inyears. Back from the brink of defeat, The Gunners have roared back into life and proven once again why they are the Best Team in the #PremierLeague so far.Top 🔝 of the League at Christmas 🎄 and into the New Year. Arsenal are inching closer to their first league title in 1️⃣8️⃣ years. https://t.co/nr3JDewHs8

Arsenal are currently at the top of the league table, with 44 points after 17 games. Mikel Arteta's side have shown not just consistency, but also the zeal, character and resilience required to become league champions.

Arteta has beefed up the confidence and morale of Arsenal's young squad. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Matilleni, club captain Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have been standout performers in his setup this term.

If they can keep up the momentum, Arsenal will likely win their first league title since 2004.

