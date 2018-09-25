Arsenal's newfound mantra: Winning is Everything

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Much as I detest Jose Mourinho, he repeatedly stresses one point – if you win the game, it matters little how you looked doing so. Unai Emery and Arsenal seem to be channeling the Mourinho magic, with one of the ugliest winning streaks I have ever seen the Gunners put together.

NBCSN pundit, Robbie Mustoe, accurately characterized Arsenal’s first-half performance in Sunday’s game against Everton as being devoid of anything good anywhere on the field. Well, he did miss the saving grace of Petr Cech.

Is Emery’s philosophy negating his training?

Many players have remarked on the improved training under Emery. One definite positive is Arsenal aren’t being muscled into submission. The second, reportedly, is that Emery trains specifically for each game.

In contrast, Wenger trained to his philosophy. That might explain one of my comments during his declining years that he was repeating the same formula, somehow expecting a different outcome. However, in every game I have watched, a simple ball over the top of Emery’s high line has led to goal scoring opportunities almost every time.

I finally had a chance to watch Bernd Leno in action. Whereas Arsenal fans cringe every time Petr Cech has to handle a back pass, Leno looks completely at ease with the ball at his feet. The most encouraging sign was that he correctly chose to boot the ball upfield any time Vorskla put on a high press. Of course, Cech reminded us why we acquired him in the first place, with a game-winning performance against Everton. Our first shutout of the season mostly accomplished with his hands!

Will Emery make the same mistake as Wenger, inviting disaster by persisting with his two philosophical pillars – a high line and playing out of the back with Cech? Even without the perils of his feet, Cech has the dubious distinction of having faced the most attempts on goal in the EPL this season. No, it isn’t the goalkeepers of Cardiff or Huddersfield under assault, it is Petr Cech! If we keep giving up chances, gilt-edged ones at that, our luck is bound to run out.

The Xhaka-Ozil watch

I can’t seem to finish an Arsenal piece without taking a few potshots at my favorite targets, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil. Yes, they each got a goal to help us win at Newcastle, and Ozil got another against Vorskla. Against these rare nuggets, we get Xhaka being Xhaka, and Ozil being Ozil. Yet another Xhaka giveaway in our third of the field almost led to an Everton score.

Watching Ozil against Everton, I finally nailed why Ozil pushes my buttons so much. He is the only player in the EPL you only need to beat once. Whereas any other player will snap at your heels repeatedly. I saw Ozil give up with the player only about a yard past him. He completely gives up on the play after a solitary, feeble attempt, and literally looks like he needs a GPS to recall he is on a football field. Watch him after his next attempted tackle, if you don’t believe me.

Will Emery finally bench Xhaka? It will take courage to go with a young Lucas Torriera-Matteo Guendouzi midfield, but boy, I can’t wait!! Will Emery sell Ozil in January? We need money to get our Virgil van Dijk.