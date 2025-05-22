Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025 

Arsenal and Barcelona square off in the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The Gunners haven't been in action since claiming maximum points with a 4-3 home win over Manchester United in the Women's Super League a fortnight ago.

They went ahead through Chloe Kelly's second-minute strike before Ella Toone equalised in the 13th minute. Mariona Caldentey, Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum and Kim Little scored after the break, while Elisabeth Terland and Maya Le Tissier netted for the visitors to make the scoreline more respectable.

Barcelona, meanwhile, saw off Athletic Bilbao in their final game of their triumphant Spanish Liga F season. Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring in the second minute before Ewa Pajor scored a first-half brace. Claudia Pina stepped off the bench to add a brace of her own in the second half, while Esmee Brugts completed the rout in injury time.

The Blaugrana now shift their focus to their title defence in the Champions League. They booked their spot in the final with a comfortable 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea in the semi-final. Arsenal, meanwhile, overcame a 2-1 home defeat in the first leg against Lyon to win 4-1 win in the second leg in France.

Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with each side winning twice apiece.

Their last clash in December 2021 when Barcelona claimed a 4-0 away win.

All four head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Arsenal's last nine games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with the last six witnessing goals at both ends.

Barcelona have won their last 10 games across competitions.

Five of the last six Women's Champions League finals have produced over 3.5 goals in regulation time.

Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Arsenal finished runners-up on the domestic scene and will be keen to avoid finishing as the bridesmaid in another competition.

The Londoners' form has been patchy over the last few weeks, having won one of their last five games across competitions. However, they have proven their mettle and resolve, having overcome first-leg deficits in the previous two rounds.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are the two-time defending champions of the Champions League. They are on course to three-peat the tournament and also have their eyes on a second successive continental treble.

This is a milestone game for Barca, being their 100th game in Europe. Incidentally, their first two games on the continent came against Saturday's opponents 12 years ago.

They lost both games by a 7-0 aggregate, highlighting the gains they have made in the last few years. Furthermore, Pere Romeu's side are seeking to become the first side to win 100 successive games in the Women's Champions League.

Hence, expect Barcelona to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Barcelona

Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

