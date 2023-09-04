Arsenal Women vs Linkoping Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2023

Arsenal Women will face Linkoping Women in a UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Hacken in the Women's Allsvenskan last weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not been in action since wrapping up their Women's Super League campaign with a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Aston Villa Women in May. Rachel Daly and Alisha Lehmann scored in either half to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The Gunners booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their third-placed finish in the WSL last season. Linkopings qualified as the third-best team in the Swedish Women's Allsvenskan.

The winner of this tie will face either Paris FC Women or Kryvbas Women in the next round of the qualifiers.

Arsenal Women vs Linkoping Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second time that both sides have been paired in the Champions League qualifiers.

They were also paired in a qualifier in 2011 and both sides could not be separated in a 3-3 aggregate draw, with Arsenal progressing on away goals.

Linkoping are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning eight games in this sequence.

Nine of Linkoping's last 11 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Arsenal's last five competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Arsenal Women vs Linkoping Women Prediction

Arsenal will begin their new campaign with continental action as they kickstart their quest to make it to the Champions League group stage.

Linkoping, by contrast, have been in competitive action for the last few months and hosting the tie also gives them an extra advantage.

Arsenal are the favorites to advance to the next round. The Gunners have a higher pedigree on the continent and made it all the way to the semifinal last season. We are backing Jonas Eidevall's women to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Linkoping

Arsenal Women vs Linkoping Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Four of Arsenal's last five competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Linkoping's last 11 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more)