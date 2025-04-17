Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Arsenal Women and Lyon Women will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal tie on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 home win over Leicester City in the Women's Super League last weekend. They were three goals up at the break, courtesy of Caitlin Foord's brace and Stina Blackstenius' 16th-minute strike. Bethany Mead and Victoria Pelova scored on either side of Yuka Momiki in the second half to complete the rout.

Lyon, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw at home to Paris FC in the Premiere Ligue. They twice took the lead through Damaris Egurrola and Amel Majri but Clara Mateo and Mathilde Bourdieu equalized on each occasion to share the spoils.

Ad

Trending

Les Fenottes will shift their attention to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich. Arsenal qualified with a 3-2 comeback aggregate win over Real Madrid to get here.

Barcelona or Chelsea await the winner of this tie in the final.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon were victorious in all four head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in December 2022 when Lyon claimed a 1-0 away win in the Women's Champions League group stage.

Four of Arsenal's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Eight of Lyon's last nine competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Arsenal are on a four-game winning streak.

Lyon are unbeaten in 29 games across competitions this season in regulation time (26 wins).

Ad

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Arsenal overcame a two-goal first-leg deficit against Real Madrid to secure a seventh semifinal appearance. The Gunners will be looking to take it one step further and qualify for the final for the first time since their sole triumph in 2007.

Lyon are the most successful side in the history of this tournament. The French champions have been utterly dominant in the competition, winning all eight games played so far, scoring 25 goals and conceding just two.

Ad

We are backing this winning run to continue with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 1-2 Lyon Women

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More