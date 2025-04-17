Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Arsenal Women and Lyon Women will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal tie on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 home win over Leicester City in the Women's Super League last weekend. They were three goals up at the break, courtesy of Caitlin Foord's brace and Stina Blackstenius' 16th-minute strike. Bethany Mead and Victoria Pelova scored on either side of Yuka Momiki in the second half to complete the rout.
Lyon, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw at home to Paris FC in the Premiere Ligue. They twice took the lead through Damaris Egurrola and Amel Majri but Clara Mateo and Mathilde Bourdieu equalized on each occasion to share the spoils.
Les Fenottes will shift their attention to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich. Arsenal qualified with a 3-2 comeback aggregate win over Real Madrid to get here.
Barcelona or Chelsea await the winner of this tie in the final.
Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lyon were victorious in all four head-to-head games.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2022 when Lyon claimed a 1-0 away win in the Women's Champions League group stage.
- Four of Arsenal's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Eight of Lyon's last nine competitive games have produced three goals or more.
- Arsenal are on a four-game winning streak.
- Lyon are unbeaten in 29 games across competitions this season in regulation time (26 wins).
Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Prediction
Arsenal overcame a two-goal first-leg deficit against Real Madrid to secure a seventh semifinal appearance. The Gunners will be looking to take it one step further and qualify for the final for the first time since their sole triumph in 2007.
Lyon are the most successful side in the history of this tournament. The French champions have been utterly dominant in the competition, winning all eight games played so far, scoring 25 goals and conceding just two.
We are backing this winning run to continue with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Arsenal Women 1-2 Lyon Women
Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals