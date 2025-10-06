Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2025

Arsenal Women will get their title defense underway against Lyon Women at Meadow Park in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday. The Gunners won the competition for the second time last season, while Lyonnes were eliminated from the semifinals.
The hosts are winless in their last three games and suffered their first loss of the season last week. They met Manchester City Women in the Women's Super League and fell to a narrow 3-2 away loss. Iman Beney scored an 88th-minute winner for City.
The visitors made it four wins in a row last week, defeating Lens 8-1 in the Premiere Ligue. Vicki Bècho and Liana Joseph bagged hat-tricks in that win.
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met nine times in the Champions League. The visitors have dominated proceedings in this fixture, recording six wins. The Gunners have two wins and just one match has ended in a draw.
- They met in the semifinals of the competition last season. OL registered a 2-1 away win in the first leg and the defending champions avenged that loss, with a 4-1 away win to secure a 5-3 win on aggregate.
- Arsenal Women have conceded one goal apiece in three of their five games this season. They conceded three goals for the first time in a competitive match this season in their loss to Manchester City last week.
- OL Lyonnes have scored 14 goals in their last two games, while conceding one goal apiece in both.
- The visitors kept five clean sheets in their six group stage games in the Champions League last season.
- The Gunners' only home loss in the Champions League last season was against Lyon.
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes Prediction
The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games, conceding four goals. They had a 100% home record in the Champions League group stage last season, scoring eight goals in three games, and will look to build on that form.
Les Lyonnaises have enjoyed a 100% record this season, scoring 19 goals in just four games. They scored at least two goals in eight of their 10 games in the Champions League last season.
OL have won their four away meetings against the hosts and, considering their recent goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Arsenal Women 2-3 OL Lyonnes
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lyonnes to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes