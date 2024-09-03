Arsenal Women vs Rangers Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Arsenal Women welcome Rangers Women to Meadow Park for a Women's UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in a friendly a week ago.

Sandy Baltimore stepped off the bench at the break and scored the match-winner three minutes later.

Rangers, meanwhile, dispatched Dundee United Women with a 10-0 away thrashing in the SWPL 1 over the weekend. The Blue Belles were 7-0 up at the break, with Katie Wilkinson scoring a hat-trick while Laura Berry scored a brace. The 17-year-old completed her hat-trick in the 77th minute while Kirsty Howat, Tessel Middag and Rio Hardy scored a goal each in the rout.

Trending

Jo Potter's side will turn their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers courtesy of their runners-up finish in the SWPL 1 last season. Arsenal finished third in the WSL.

The winner of this tie will face either Atletico Madrid or Rosenborg for a place in the next stage of the qualifiers.

Arsenal Women vs Rangers Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Arsenal's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Three of Rangers' four games in the Women's Champions League qualifiers have produced over 2.5 goals.

Rangers have kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games (six wins).

Arsenal's last four games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Arsenal Women vs Rangers Women Prediction

Arsenal are the hosts of Group 3 in the Women's Champions League qualifiers and will be expected to successfully navigate into the next round with the backing of their fans.

Rangers have started their domestic campaign like a house on fire, winning all five games, scoring 43 goals and conceding none. However, the Glasgow outfit have never made it to the main stage of the Women's Champions League.

The hosts are the firm favorites and are vastly more experienced at this stage than their opponents. We are backing Arsenal to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 3-0 Rangers Women

Arsenal Women vs Rangers Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback