Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2025

Arsenal Women and Real Madrid Women will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (March 26th). The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors hold a two-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 home victory in the first leg in Spain last week. Linda Caicedo broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute while Athena del Castillo stepped off the bench to add a second with seven minutes left on the clock.

Las Blancas followed up their continental victory with a 3-1 away win over rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Liga F over the weekend. They went into the break ahead thanks to Alba Redondo's 42nd-minute strike. Carolina Graham equalized midway through the second half but Caroline Weir scored a late brace to help her side claim all three points and hand them their first-ever El Clasico win.

Arsenal, meanwhile, thrashed Liverpool 4-0 at home in the Women's Super League. Catlin Foord and Mariona Caidentey scored either side of Jasmine Matthews' own goal to put the Gunners 3-0 up at the break. Matthews' night went from bad to worse when she scored another own goal in the second half.

Bayern Munich or Lyon will face the winner of this tie in the semifinal.

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Eleven of Real Madrid's last 13 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Arsenal have scored at least two goals in four of their last five home games.

Five of Real Madrid's last six away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Arsenal's last five home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction

Arsenal would have been disappointed to have left the Spanish capital without anything, having been the better side for most of the game. Renee Siegers' side had a lot of complaints about the state of the pitch and will be pleased to return home to improved facilities.

Real Madrid are on the cusp of qualifying for the semifinal of the Women's Champions League for the first time in history.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 2-1 Real Madrid Women

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

