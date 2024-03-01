Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Arsenal Women will welcome Tottenham Women to Meadow Park in a North London derby in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 3-1 home win over Manchester United a fortnight ago. Geyse's 10th-minute own goal broke the deadlock while Cloe Lacasse and Kim Little added first-half goals to inspire the win. Lucia Garcia scored a late consolation strike for the Red Devils in injury time.

Tottenham, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa. Adriana Leon and Jordan Noobs scored either side of Amy Turner to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Lilywhites in sixth spot, having garnered 19 points from 14 games. Arsenal are third with 31 points to their name.

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Arsenal have 10 wins to their name, Tottenham were victorious just once while three games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Arsenal claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of Arsenal's last six games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Tottenham's last five league games have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Arsenal have won nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions.

Nine of Arsenal's last 10 home games have produced three goals or more.

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women Prediction

Arsenal will host their city rivals knowing that a win is needed to keep pace with table-toppers Chelsea. The Gunners are three points off the summit but have not been at their best in recent weeks, having lost two of their last four games. Jonas Eidevall's side have been utterly dominant in this fixture, although they registered their first loss to Tottenham in the most recent game between the two sides.

Spurs are seemingly set for a mid-table finish and have won just one of their last five competitive games.

We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 3-1 Tottenham Women

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals

