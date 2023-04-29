Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2023 

Arsenal Women and Wolfsburg Women square off in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on Monday (May 1). The tie is finely balanced, with the first leg in Germany last week ending 2-2 and Arsenal showing their grit to recover from a two-goal deficit.

Ewa Pajor and Sveindis Jonsdottir had found the back of the net to give Wolfsburg a two-goal lead in the 24th minute. Rafaelle Souza halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time before Stina Blackstenius restored parity in the 69th minute.

Both sides will resume hostilities on Monday for a place in the final. The winner of the tie will square off against Barcelona in the title match next month, with the Blaugrana seeing off Chelsea with a 2-1 aggregate in the other semifinal.

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Arsenal are yet to beat Wolfsburg, who have been victorious in five previous clashes.

Arsenal are on a nine-game unbeaten run at home across competitions, winning the last eight.

Wolfsburg have scored at least twice in six of the previous seven meetings.

Arsenal have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight home games across competitions.

Seven of Wolfsburg's last eight away games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Wolfsburg have won nine of their last ten road games,

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction

Wolfsburg were in firm control of the tie with a two-goal lead but saw their advantage extinguished by a resilitent Arsenal side. The fightback swung the pendulum back in the Gunners' favour, and their confidence will be high as Jonas Eidevall's ladies looks to complete the job in London.

Arsenal are yet to beat Wolfsburg, which could weigh heavily on their minds, but their dominant displays at home in recent months should inspire belief. Both sides have enough quality to decide the tie, but the Gunners could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 3-2 Wolfsburg Women

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

