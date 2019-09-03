Arsene Wenger admits he has had 'nice' offers for a managerial return, promises he will be seen at the dugout again

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

What's the story?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he has had a number of good offers for a return to the dugout and has assured that he will make his return to football management soon.

In case you didn't know...

Wenger has been out of the managerial spotlight since he ended his 22-year stint with the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 69-year-old, who is often credited for revolutionising football in England, guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles, including their glorious 'Invincibles' season, and seven FA Cups.

Having last lifted the Premier League title in 2004, the Frenchman's decisions at the north London club towards the end of his stint were heavily criticised from various sections and led to disillusionment among fans who called for his exit with the highly-publicised phrase, 'Wenger Out'.

Wenger's last season as Arsenal manager saw the team finishing at sixth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind Chelsea in fifth and 37 adrift of champions Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

Wenger has now revealed that he has rejected a few offers to return to the dugout because he felt it was not the right time to do so.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said,

"I rejected some nice offers because I did not feel ready. Maybe I realised how much I was in my own bubble, alienating myself from the rest of the world when I was managing.

"Putting a bit of distance between myself and our world made me hesitate to jump back into the fire-pit so quickly.

"I did it for 35 years without any interruption. So I was able to leave the bubble and open my eyes and that took me time."

The Frenchman added,

"You will see me in a dugout again, when, I don’t know exactly."

What's next?

Since his departure from Arsenal, Wenger has been linked with a series of European powerhouses and it will be interesting to see where he will decide to make his grand return.