"Arsene Wenger lost his 1,000th game 6-0 so I'm pretty happy" - Jurgen Klopp makes hilarious claim after Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp coached the Reds in the 1000th game of his managerial career on Saturday (21 January), a Premier League encounter with Chelsea that ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Reds were unable to grab a match-winner in front of their home crowd at Anfield as they walked away from the game with one point.

The German, however, was delighted with his side's performance against the Blues and compared his milestone match to that of legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Klopp told the media in a post-match press conference:

"Arsene Wenger lost his 1,000th game 6-0 so I'm pretty happy."

The former Arsenal coach's 1000th game as a manager was also against Chelsea, a Premier League fixture that took place on 22 March 2014. The Gunners suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to the west London outfit, a night to forget for Wenger.

The encounter saw goals from Samuel Eto'o, Andre Schurrle, Eden Hazard, Oscar, and Mohamed Salah, who is currently Liverpool's talisman.

Liverpool have certainly had an underwhelming campaign in the English top tier so far. Following their draw with Chelsea, the Reds find themselves eighth in the league table with a substantial gap to cover to reach the top four.

This is a sharp contrast to the Merseyside outfit's campaign last term. Klopp's side were on the brink of winning a historic quadruple after beating Chelsea on penalties in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup finals.

However, Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final and missed out on the Premier League title after finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks on Chelsea's exorbtiant spending

Prior to the encounter against the Blues, Klopp was asked by reporters about Chelsea's recent exorbitant spending spree. The west London outfit have shelled out more than £400 million ever since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital co-purchased the club last summer.

Chelsea have already completed six signings in the ongoing January transfer window, including Noni Madueke, Joao Felix (on loan), Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk and Andrey Santos.

The Liverpool boss said (via Sky Sports):

“Interesting (the spending). I cannot explain it, I have no idea. But if the numbers are true then it’s impressive. I don’t think Chelsea can do this in the same manner for the next 10 years – I don’t know, maybe they can."

The Reds will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the 4th round of the FA Cup on 29 January.

