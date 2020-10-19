Arsene Wenger responds to Jose Mourinho's comments about his book

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has clapped back at current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho's comments on being left out of the Frenchman's book, "My Life in Red and White".

Mourinho recently claimed that Wenger left him out of his book because he never managed to beat him. The former Arsenal supremo responded by saying:

"With him, it's a constant provocation. I feel like I am at kindergarten, but that is part of his personality."

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho's rivalry has been a well-documented one and appears to continue even after the former's retirement from management.

Arsene Wenger was in charge of Arsenal from 1996 to 2018 and was the longest-serving and most successful manager in the club's history. His influence on the Premier League through scouting changes, players' training and diet regimens revolutionised Arsenal.

The Frenchman led the club to three Premier League titles during his 22-year stint as manager. In 2004, he managed the north London giants to an undefeated domestic league season, a feat which has not been repeated since. The Gunners went on a 49-game unbeaten run in the Premier League that season.

After nine years without silverware, Wenger guided Arsenal to FA Cup success in 2014, 2015 and 2017 before stepping down as manager a year later.

Arsene Wenger is also known to have an eye for spotting some of the best young talents in world football. He signed the likes of Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Robin Van Persie for meagre fees when they were relatively unknown and developed them into world-beaters.

The 70-year-old was also instrumental in the construction of Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium. The club's home ground is considered to be one of the best and most modern sporting facilities in Europe.

Arsene Wenger's battle of words with Jose Mourinho resumes once more

Arsene Wenger has had many battles with Premier League managers in the past, especially with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. Manchester United and Arsenal were bitter rivals in the late 1990s and early 2000s as they were the top two clubs in England.

Wenger has gotten the better of Ferguson on several occasions but one man who has managed to get under his skin more than any other during his long career as a football coach was Jose Mourinho.

The two competitors have had many verbal spats on and off the pitch, which seems to be continuing even after Arsene Wenger's retirement.

Mourinho and Wenger seemed to have reconciled while working together as football pundits after the latter's retirement and when the former was without a job.

The two legends of the game now appear to have resumed their feud after Jose Mourinho's latest comments.