Arsene Wenger is widely regarded as one of the best managers in football history. The Frenchman is best known for his time in England as the manager of Arsenal Football Club. Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years, making him the longest-serving manager in the club's history.

Arsene Wenger revolutionized Arsenal and English football with his tactics, training methods, scouting programs, and diet regimens. The 71-year-old is also widely acknowledged as one of the driving forces behind the Premier League's rapid globalisation in the 21st century.

Wenger was announced as Arsenal manager in 1996. Two years later, he led the club to a domestic double, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup. The club repeated the impressive feat in 2002 and retained the FA Cup in the following season.

In 2004, Wenger led Arsenal to an undefeated league title, the first of its kind in the Premier League era, and a feat that has not been repeated since. He found more FA Cup success with Arsenal in 2014, 2015, and 2017 before stepping down as manager a year later.

Arsene Wenger's most remarkable trait was his ability to spot young talent and transform relatively unknown players into world-beaters. His managerial policy believed in giving youth products a chance to play for Arsenal on the big stage.

The Frenchman has managed some of the most famous names in world football and deserves credit for finding these players and developing them into some of the best footballers ever.

On that note, we take a look at the eleven greatest player managed by Arsene Wenger during his Arsenal tenure:

#11 David Seaman, GK

David Seaman

David Seaman is an English former footballer who played as a goalkeeper. He is best known for his time with Arsenal, which began in 1990 and lasted over a decade.

During his time at the club, Seaman won three league titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup in 1993, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. During this period he also played for England in the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups as well as Euro 96 and Euro 2000.

David Seaman was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Arsenal. The North London club has struggled to find a quality replacement for the shot-stopper since his departure from the club way back in 2003.