"Arteta's side will slip up again before the end of the season" – Chris Sutton makes confident prediction for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 3-0 victory for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (March 4).

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 60 points from 25 matches, just two points ahead of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in stellar form of late, picking up all nine points from their last three league outings against Aston Villa, Leicester City and Everton. The club are aiming to extend their winning streak.

In his column for BBC, Sutton heaped praise on Arsenal for their recent run of form and backed them to triumph over Bournemouth. He wrote:

"Arsenal have been brilliant since they lost to Manchester City, winning three out of three games. They are relentless and, the way they are playing, you have to fancy them strongly to win this one too."

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming game, Sutton continued:

"Bournemouth always show plenty of fight on the pitch and I don't think this will be a walkover, but the Gunners are in form and look full of confidence. Mikel Arteta's side will slip up again before the end of the season, there's no doubt about that... but not on Saturday."

Bournemouth are languishing at 19th spot with just 21 points from 24 games, just a point from safety. Gary O'Neil's side are currently on a poor run of form, winning just once in their last nine league matches.

The Gunners have the upper hand over Bournemouth, registering eight wins, two draws and one loss in their last 11 Premier League meetings.

Earlier this season, the north London outfit won 3-0 at the Dean Court, owing to a quickfire Martin Odegaard brace and a William Saliba goal.

Mikel Arteta sends bullish title message to Manchester City after Arsenal's recent win

Speaking after Arsenal's 4-0 Premier League win over Everton, Mikel Arteta stated that his side still has room for improvement. He said:

"What I like is that everyone has the enthusiasm to do it and we are not going to stop that, we have to promote it. And the way to promote it is to keep getting better. I am really happy with the way we played, to win this game that we had in hand, obviously, because it makes a big difference, and we have to continue in the same way."

The Gunners demolished Sean Dyche's side on Wednesday (March 1) with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

