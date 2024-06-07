Aruba vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th June 2024 

Aruba host Curacao at the Complejo Deportivo Guillermo Prospero Trinidad in Oranjestad on Saturday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Haiti, Saint Lucia and Barbados in Group C.

Ranked 193rd in the world, Aruba are playing for just the second time since the turn of the year. Their only prior outing in 2024 came against the Dominican Republic on 22 March, which ended in a 2-0 loss for them.

Michael Sambataro and Erick Japa struck apiece for the hosts as Aruba saw their four-game winning run in all competitions ended.

On the other hand, their opponents began their qualifiers earlier this week with a thumping 4-1 victory over the hapless Barbados. Rangelo Janga scored a hat-trick while Gervane Kastaneer added a fourth in stoppage time to begin their campaign on a resounding note.

Given their goal difference of +3, La Familia Azul are sitting atop Group C of the qualifiers after the first round and will be looking to consolidate their standing on matchday two.

Head coach Dick Advocaat has called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Aruba and Barbados, but may stick with the same starting XI here too. Janga has 21 goals for the side in 39 games and will be looking to build on his hot start by bagging a few more goals.

Aruba vs Curacao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in history, with Aruba winning twice in the fixture and losing once.

The sides are meeting for the first time since January 2015.

Aruba have lost just one of their last five games, although that defeat came in their most recent encounter on 22 March 2024, a 2-0 friendly loss to the Dominican Republic.

La Familia Azul are unbeaten in their last six games, including two hybrid friendlies they played this year.

Aruba vs Curacao Prediction

Ranked 193rd, Aruba are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the world as their opponents sit over 100 places above them.

La Pantera Azul will be confident of their chances after starting their campaign in such a resounding fashion, and should be able to see off their hosts rather comfortably.

Prediction: Aruba 0-2 Curacao

Aruba vs Curacao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Curacao to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No