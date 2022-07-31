AS Eupen vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | 31st July | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

AS Eupen host Club Brugge at the Stadion am Kehrweg in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

AS Eupen are currently 15th in the league, having lost their opening game of the season. Danny Buijs' side will go into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Oostende last time out and will look to bounce back with a win against Brugge on Sunday.

Brugge, on the other hand, are currently 6th in table, having won their opening game 3-2 against Genk. Carl Hoefkens' finished second in the league last season and will look start their campaign off on a strong note with a win against Eupen on Sunday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons, and that should make for an interesting contest.

AS Eupen vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Club Brugge have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won three of them.

Brugge came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere and Sergis Adamyan were enough to secure the victory, with Smail Prevljak scoring a consolation foal for Eupen on the night.

AS Eupen Form Guide: L

Club Brugge Form Guide: W-W

AS Eupen vs Club Brugge Team News

AS Eupen

Eupen have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Oostende last time out. Buijs will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Brugge

Club Brugge came away unscathed from their 3-2 win against Genk last time out. Mats Rits is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Mats Rits

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Eupen vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

AS Eupen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Abdul Narudeen; Jan Kral, Boris Lambert, Yentil van Genechten; Regan Charles-Cook, Isaac Christie-Davies, Jerome Deom, Stef Peeters, Gary Magnee; Isaac Nuhu, Smail Prevljak

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Stanley N'Soki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Bjorn Meijer, Hans Vanaken, Noah Mbamba, Ruud Vormer, Andreas Skov Olsen; Ferran Jutgla, Noa Lang

AS Eupen vs Club Brugge Prediction

It's hard to see Eupen coming away with anything from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Brugge will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: AS Eupen 0-2 Club Brugge

