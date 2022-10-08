AS Eupen vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2022

AS Eupen will play host to Gent at Kehrweg Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

AS Eupen vs Gent Preview

The appointment of Bernd Storck as manager of Eupen last July prompted optimism and enthusiasm among supporters following the Hungarian’s success at Genk. However, Pandas’ poor start to the campaign has spurred buyer’s remorse. There are growing calls for his replacement “before it gets worse”.

Eupen have lost seven of their 10 fixtures so far, claiming nine points from three wins to sit just above the red zone. They are 21 points adrift of the league's summit. After three back-to-back defeats, they got back to winning ways against St. Truidense with a 1-0 win and will hope to keep up the momentum against Gent.

The visitors are aiming for a top-three finish this season after they finished fifth last term. Gent have won the topflight only once in 2014-15 but won their fourth Belgian Cup last year. The recruitment of seven new players has helped reshape the outfit, mostly due to input from centre-forward Hugo Cuypers.

The 25-year-old Belgian is currently the league’s top scorer with seven goals. However, Gent’s campaign has not been spectacular. After 10 fixtures, they have fourteen points and are in ninth spot. The visitors will be looking to stop the rot in Eupen in the wake of three straight defeats.

AS Eupen vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 17 times, with Gent claiming 11 victories as opposed to four for Eupen while two games ended in stalemates.

The largest scoreline between the two teams was a 6-1 win for Gent in August 2019.

Eupen have lost at home to Gent four times, but have also won three times against the visitors at the Kehrweg Stadium.

Gent have been victorious just once in their last five matches on the road.

Eupen have won twice and lost three times in their last five matches; likewise Gent have also won two times and lost three times. Form Guide: Eupen – W-L-L-L-W, Gent – L-L-L-W-W.

AS Eupen vs Gent Prediction

The hosts do not necessarily have a superior advantage at home over the visitors going by their matchup history.

A fourth back-to-back defeat would be a real blow to morale ahead of the visitors’ next assignment in the Europa Conference League.

Gent are expected to snatch the winner as they look more desperate to rescue their campaign.

Prediction: AS Eupen 0-1 Gent

AS Eupen vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gent

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Gent to score first – Yes

Tip 4: AS Eupen to score - No

