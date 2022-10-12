"As if we're gonna get anything against Manchester City" "Haaland is going to dunk on us anyway" - Liverpool fans react hilariously as 2 key players are benched for UCL clash against Rangers

Liverpool fans found Jurgen Klopp's decision to rest Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara in their UEFA Champions League clash against Rangers today (October 12) rather funny. Klopp has decided to rest ahead of their clash against Manchester City this weekend.

However, Liverpool fans believe that they are set to lose against the Cityzens anyway. Taking to Twitter to share their opinions, they made it clear that resting Salah and Thiago for the massive clash on Sunday was hardly necessary.

The Cityzens have been on an impressive Premier League run of nine games without a loss this season and are set to make it 10. The Reds, on the other hand, have won just two games in eight league games and are 10th in the table. This makes them the clear underdogs against Pep Guardiola's high-scoring side.

Here is how the Anfield outfit's supporters reacted to the exclusion of two key players against Rangers:

n @mane_the_goat its kinda funny that klopp decided to rest thiago and salah like he has high hopes for city on sunday its kinda funny that klopp decided to rest thiago and salah like he has high hopes for city on sunday 😭

Anfield Press @AnfieldPress Thiago and Salah rested tonight. Thiago and Salah rested tonight.

Clayton @ClayMcGarrett twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk… The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk twitter.com/theanfieldtalk… Salah and Thiago both on the bench. Salah and Thiago both on the bench. ❌ twitter.com/theanfieldtalk… Good call from Klopp, we need Thiago and Salah over the weekend to score those 2 goals to make it 6-2 Good call from Klopp, we need Thiago and Salah over the weekend to score those 2 goals to make it 6-2 😭😭😂😂 twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk…

Webby god @SonMaame nbs small wotowoto Pep den ihn boiz go collect #LIVRAN Salah and Thiago are not in the starting lineup jst bcus we play Manchester City this weekendnbs small wotowoto Pep den ihn boiz go collect Salah and Thiago are not in the starting lineup jst bcus we play Manchester City this weekend🌝🌝🌝nbs small wotowoto Pep den ihn boiz go collect😎😎😎 #LIVRAN

. @DK01__ resting thiago and salah just to lose 4-1 v city twitter.com/theanfieldtalk… resting thiago and salah just to lose 4-1 v city twitter.com/theanfieldtalk… https://t.co/HNyeD0B0Ys

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 As if we're gonna get anything against Manchester City, Haaland is going to dunk on us anyway As if we're gonna get anything against Manchester City, Haaland is going to dunk on us anyway

Liverpool need to beat Rangers to break their poor away game spell

The Reds have had a rather torrid season so far, having picked up just 10 points from eight games in the Premier League. Their Champions League efforts have been just as troubling, with the side sitting in second place in Group A with six points from three games.

Notably, Klopp's men have not won any of their last five away games. If they fail to beat Rangers tonight, it will be yet another unimpressive result included.

They will have some hope in their ability to see off the Scottish side, who have been winless in their last five games against English teams. Rangers have also struggled to score in the Champions League and are currently on a poor run of three goalless continental games this season.

With both sides dealing with poor form in different regards, Liverpool are expected to see off their goal-shy hosts with ease.

While the Reds have not found their often remarkable winning form under Klopp this campaign, they have not struggled to score goals. The Anfield support will certainly be expecting a strong performance against their Scottish opponents.

Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in the reverse fixture last week.

Poll : 0 votes