“As good as IPL” - Sourav Ganguly watches Arsenal vs Manchester United at Emirates, hails ‘electric’ atmosphere

Former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was in attendance at the pulsating Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.

Ganguly compared the atmosphere at the Stadium to that of the IPL. He uploaded a set of images on Instagram, captioning them:

"Watching my favourite sport is such a remarkable experience all the time .. the atmosphere of football in this country is electric .. as good as IPL .. great game of football today .. Arsenal vs Man U .. 3-1 to arsenal ."

Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the best captains in cricket history. However, before taking up the sport, he was an ardent football lover and played the game himself. His presence at the Emirates showed Ganguly's love for football.

The clash between the two Premier League giants, meanwhile, delivered to the fullest. Manchester United, despite taking an early lead, succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reacted to the win against Manchester United

Declan Rice showed up as the home side emerged victorious in the clash against Manchester United on September 3. The summer signing netted an injury-time goal to put the home side ahead.

While Aaron Ramsdale was beaten for the opening goal by Marcus Rashford, which was a splendid strike, the goalkeeper did his bit for most of the match. Reacting to the performance, Ramsdale said after the game (via the Gunners' website):

“It’s a great way to end it going into the international break and one which we can breathe, relax and enjoy. It was a topsy-turvy game, going 1-0 down, 1-1 and then you think you’ve got a penalty and you don’t, then you think you’ve conceded, and you haven’t.”

He added:

“Like the manager said in the week, relationships are built in the grass and that left unit probably trained with each other for four or five days, with Zinchenko coming back from injury, and you can see it slowly starting to click.”

Arsenal now have 10 pints from their first four league games of the season and will return to action on September 17 to take on Evertom away from home. Manchester United, meanwhile, have only six points on the board from four games. They will play Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on September 16 next.