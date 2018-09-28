As Manchester United did with Sir Alex, the club must be patient with Mourinho

The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho is clearly strained

There is a lot of controversy surrounding Old Trafford at the moment. A recent viral video showing Jose Mourinho's disapproval of Pogba's social media activity is just another example of the high tension currently surrounding the 20-time English Champions. Many fans and pundits have come to a breaking point, believing the time is right for the Portuguese manager to move on.

However, fans and the media alike must remember that the great Sir Alex Ferguson, the most successful manager in British football history, was also on the brink of dismissal when he first came to the club. The club rode the storm and Ferguson repaid Manchester United with countless trophies.

Let us remember Sir Alex's first five seasons at Manchester United.

First season-1986-1987: Alex Ferguson takes over the historic English club after much success in Scotland and in Europe. He replaces Ron Atkinson, a manager who, in his five completed seasons never finished outside of the top four and won two FA Cup titles. The club, however, felt Atkinson let the league title slip through his fingers and after a rocky start to his final season, Ferguson was brought in. Like Ferguson, Mourinho also took over from an FA Cup winning manager in Van Gaal.

Results : League:11th place, FA Cup: Eliminated in the 4th round, League Cup: Eliminated prior to his arrival

Second season-1987-1988: Ferguson's first full season in charge of United finished in a respectable second place, but never came close to Liverpool who lost just twice all season. Ferguson signed big, splashing the cash on Celtic's Brian McClair, who Celtic valued at £2 million, a then British record. The manager also signed 16-year-old Lee Sharp for the most money ever paid for a youth player at the time. Ferguson capped off his signings by breaking the club's transfer record to sign Mark Hughes at the tail end of the season. Jose Mourinho also finished in second place in his second season at the club.

Results : League 2nd place, FA Cup: Eliminated in the 5th Round. League Cup: 5th Round

Third season-1988-1989: The club and its fans hoped to build on their second place finish from the previous year, and at least challenge title favourites Liverpool. Disappointingly, it was Arsenal who proved the greatest challenger and the London club won the title on goal difference after finishing level on points with Liverpool. Ferguson's men finished in 11th place, their second 11th placed finish in three seasons. The Red Devils found it difficult to score goals, scoring just 45 goals, the lowest goals total in Ferguson's time at the club. The club has never scored as little as 45 goals after that season. Since Ferguson’s arrival to the club he constantly clashed with team captain Paul McGrath, the relationship never got repaired and McGrath left United at the end of this season for Aston Villa. Jose's third season has also gotten off to a rocky start.

Results: League 11th place, FA Cup: Eliminated in the 5th Round, League Cup: 3rd Round

Mourinho and Ferguson

Fourth season-1989-1990: With the pressure from the press and fans mounting, the club brought in several players during the offseason. Neil Webb, Mike Phelan and Paul Ince all became Manchester United players. Ferguson smashed the club record for a second time bringing in Gary Pallister, for the most expensive fee ever paid for a defender. The £2.3 million fee was the second highest transfer fee ever spent by an English club at the time. Despite these signings, the club finished even lower than the previous season. Manchester United finished in 13th place, Fergie's lowest ever finish. Before September was over United lost five times including a 5-1 drubbing to cross-town rivals Manchester City. Fans carried signs to the stadium pleading with the club to let the Scot go. Sir Alex responded to the criticism in the very best of ways, capping off the season by winning the FA Cup, beating Crystal Palace at Wembley. The trophy was Ferguson's first at the club and a sign of things to come.

Results: League 13th place, FA Cup: Champions, League Cup: 3rd Round

Fifth Season-1990-1991 Despite finishing 6th in the league the trophies continued. Winning the FA Cup the previous year meant United qualified for European competition. The Red Devils won the European Cup Winners Cup, a tournament that has been absorbed by what is now the Europa League. Ferguson's men beat Barcelona 2-0 in the final courtesy of two Mark Hughes goals. The club also experienced an impressive run in the League Cup where they made it all the way to the final only to lose 1-0 to a plucky Sheffield Wednesday outfit. The "Special One" Mourinho won the Europa League as well as the League Cup in his very first season at the club.

Results: League: 6th place, FA Cup: 5th round, League Cup: Final, Europe: Cup Winners’ Cup winners.

After the first five years

After persevering with the manager, Manchester United and Ferguson would go on to be serial winners in the football world. Under Ferguson, the club won a total of 38 trophies, including a remarkable 13 League titles, five FA Cup titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. If the club did not stand by their manager who knew what would have happened.

Sir Alex Ferguson with yet another trophy

José Mourinho currently has a win percentage of 61%, the best of Manchester United's entire managerial history. Would being patient with Mourinho as the club did with Ferguson have the same reward? Only time will tell.