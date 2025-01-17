"As a person, he was a disaster" - When Mario Balotelli named ex-Liverpool boss as 'the worst coach' he ever had

Controversial striker Mario Balotelli has been quite the journeyman. Having played under several different coaches in his career, he once named former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers as the worst. The maverick striker joined the Reds in 2014 and spent just one season before moving back to Italy.

Balotelli was signed to replace Luis Suarez, who was sold to Barcelona. The Italian star cost around £16 million from AC Milan, where he spent time after winning the Premier League title with Manchester City (2011-12).

Speaking to TVPlay back in 2023, the striker said Rodgers was the worst man-manager he had ever played under. He did point out that when it came to training sessions, the former Swansea City manager was the best, but that did not compensate for his failings as a person.

"Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person, he was a disaster," he said (via The Sun).

Under Brendan Rodgers, Balotelli played 28 games and scored four goals. He had problems with several managers throughout his career, including Roberto Mancini at City and Patrick Vieira at Nice. The former Italy international joined Serie A outfit Genoa in October 2024 and has so far played only 56 minutes across six games under Vieira.

Mario Balotelli has enjoyed a journeyman career, playing for Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Olympique Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demirspor, Sion, and Genoa. Rodgers, on the other hand, was replaced by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in 2015 and has since managed Leicester City and Celtic.

Former Liverpool star completes switch to German outfit

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has completed a transfer to German second-division outfit Schalke 04 until the end of the season. The German goalkeeper has signed a short-term deal after spending months without a club.

Karius was last on the books of Premier League outfit Newcastle United, where he was the third choice between the sticks. The 31-year-old left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season once his contract expired and was not offered a new deal.

Loris Karius was on the books of the Reds between 2016 and 2022, making 49 appearances. He was in goal for the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, where he had a performance to forget as his side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

