AS Roma is considering a move for Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Roma Press.

The Italian giants are keen on signing a centre-back this window, and Todibo is viewed as an alternative to Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan to Bundesliga side Schalke and isn't in the plans of new manager Ronald Koeman.

Todibo has also been linked with a move to Premier League sides Fulham and Everton.

Barca plan is to sell Todibo as he's not good enough and get €25m, then get someone apparently better without spending any money - so Mario Hermoso on loan, or bring Marc Muniesa back from Qatar... #logic https://t.co/O5TYx5Jrw4 — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) September 22, 2020

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is keen on signing a centre-back this window, with Manchester United's Chris Smalling as the prime target. The Red Devils want close to £25 million for the defender, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming that there haven't been 'sufficient' bids for the 30-year-old.

At the moment, we've not had any bids up to the level that we want. That [Smalling's valuation] is not down to me, is it? I'm not the one negotiating between the clubs, but we haven't had sufficient bids there and that's it.

Paulo Fonseca expressed his admiration for Smalling in an interview, reiterating he wants the England international in Rome this season.

I need Chris Smalling. It's so important for me to bring him back, we've only three centre-backs so I want Smalling here. I am in regular contact with Chris Smalling, I spoke to him yesterday. He wants to come back to Roma and we want to have him back. I think that there could be an update over the next few days.

If the Italian giants fail to agree on a deal for Smalling, Todibo can prove to be a good backup option. Just 20, the defender would be a great investment for the future for Roma.

Todibo has fallen behind the pecking order at Barcelona, with Ronald Koeman preferring Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti ahead of the Frenchman. Barcelona are also keen on bringing Eric Garcia back to the club from Manchester City and a deal is likely to be agreed on this window.