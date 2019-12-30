×
AS Roma in talks with Friedkin group over €780m takeover deal

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST

AS Roma are in talks with Freidkin group over a potential takeover

AS Roma have confirmed in their official website that they are in talks with the Freidkin group over a potential takeover worth an estimated €780m. In an elaborate statement, the Italian outfit confirmed that although negotiations are well underway, no deal has been agreed as yet, adding that the Texas-based consortium led by billionaire owner Ben Freidkin will complete the takeover upon successful completion of the legal procedure.

In this regard, AS ROMA SPV LLC informs that no definitive agreements concerning a transfer of NEEP ROMA HOLDING S.p.A and its subsidiaries have been formalised to date and that any potential transaction with The Friedkin Group remains subject to the successful completion of a legal due diligence upon the AS Roma Group.

After an underwhelming league season where they finished sixth in the Serie A standings, the Italian outfit opted to part ways Claudio Ranieri in favour of Paulo Fonseca, who has steadied the ship and steered the club to fourth place in league standings since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk.

If the impending takeover comes to fruition, Roma will reportedly not shy away from spending the big bucks in the upcoming transfer windows, as they aim to consolidate themselves amongst Europe's elite clubs.

Serie A TIM 2019-20 AS Roma Football Shakhtar Donetsk Football Claudio Ranieri
