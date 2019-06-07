AS Roma set to name their new manager

Paulo Fonseca is set to be named the manager of AS Roma after a three-year stint with Ukranian against Shakhtar Donetsk.

What's the story?

Paulo Fonseca is set to be named as the new AS Roma manager after the Italian club struck a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign the 46-year old manager. He would replace outgoing Claudio Ranieri.

In case you didn't know...

AS Roma had been on the lookout for a new manager ever since Claudio Ranieri confirmed that he would be leaving at the end of his short term contract. The Serie A club endured a poor season and finished 6th overall.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian reports, AS Roma is set to name their new managerial appointment following a breakthrough in talks with the Ukranian giants over the signing of Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca will be joining the Italian club after 3 years with the Ukranian club. The former Porto manager has won the Ukrainian league as well as the League Cup consecutively in the last three years. He was also voted as the best coach in his debut season in Ukraine.

The 46-year old will also be the third manager for the Giallorossi this year after Eusebio di Francesco and Claudio Ranieri. The Portuguese manager is expected to be revealed on Monday after the Ukranian club officially announce the exit of the 46-year old manager.

One thing that fans might worry about is Fonseca's lack of experience in managing in Serie A.

What's next?

Paulo Fonseca will have a first look at his team when AS Roma start their preseason in the United States of America in July for the International Champions Cup. The Giallorossi will start their campaign against Mexican side Guadalajara before facing Arsenal and finally ending the tournament with a match against Portuguese side Benfica.