AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AS Roma lock horns with Sergio Conceicao's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna in the Coppa Italia final in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good historical record against 85 out of the 201 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 53 victories.

AC Milan have won a total of 80 out of their 179 matches against AS Roma in Serie A - more victories than they have managed against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against AS Roma in Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

AC Milan have won three of their last four matches away from home against AS Roma in Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 16 such games preceding this run.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

AS Roma can pull off an upset on their day and will need to be at their best on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 AC Milan

AS Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

