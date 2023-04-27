AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Lecce by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 19 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 16 victories.

AC Milan have won four of their last six matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - as many victories as they had secured in the 16 such games preceding this run.

AC Milan have won their last two games away from home against AS Roma in the Serie A and have not put together a run of three such victories since 1990.

AS Roma have kept seven clean sheets in their eight games at home in the Serie A in 2023 - no other team in Europe's top five leagues has achieved this feat.

AC Milan have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches in the Serie A.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front. Rafael Leao has come into his own this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

AS Roma can pack a punch on their day but have made marked improvement under Jose Mourinho this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-1 AC Milan

AS Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

